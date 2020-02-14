Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,821 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.24% of Haynes International worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 958.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 88,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Haynes International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Haynes International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.39. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,867. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $361.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.82%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

