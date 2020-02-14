HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan Sells 4,068 Shares

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FUL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 54,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,470. HB Fuller Co has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 18.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.