HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $40,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 91,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,727 shares of company stock worth $10,018,829. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

