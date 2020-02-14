HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,313. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.