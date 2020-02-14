Head-To-Head Review: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pinterest alerts:

This table compares Pinterest and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 11.18 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -7.27 Eventbrite $291.61 million 6.20 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -14.77

Eventbrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 12 0 2.48 Eventbrite 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $28.96, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -119.13% -120.14% -70.23% Eventbrite -21.24% -15.65% -7.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Pinterest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.