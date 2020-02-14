Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 393.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 1,598,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.13, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

