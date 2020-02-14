HeartBout (HB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,340.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $131,894.00 and approximately $4,340.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

