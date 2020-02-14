Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $166.70 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 155.6% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $166.70 million and $61.27 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,164,062,654 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

