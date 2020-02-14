Helex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,711.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Helex has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Helex has a market cap of $102,782.00 and approximately $56,711.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00014215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.73 or 0.06201391 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00128049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helex is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

