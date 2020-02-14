Hendley & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

