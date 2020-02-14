HEX Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $50.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045318 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00449990 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001409 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005457 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012629 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001466 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 18,497,166,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.