Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,921.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.