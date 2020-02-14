Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.23. 10,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,887. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

