Hikari Tsushin Inc. Sells 21,870 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $124.96 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

