Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Hilton Hotels worth $95,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. 412,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $78.59 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

