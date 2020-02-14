HMS (HMSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HMS stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. HMS has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

