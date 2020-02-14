Home Capital Group (HCG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$116.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.10 million.

TSE HCG opened at C$33.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.24. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$15.37 and a one year high of C$35.49.

HCG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.33.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

