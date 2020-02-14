Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $245.03. 2,839,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.15. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $245.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

