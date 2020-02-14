Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $244.77. 603,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.