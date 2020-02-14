Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $6,259,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,978 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.03. 2,796,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.15. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

