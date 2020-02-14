Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Home Depot stock opened at $243.12 on Friday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

