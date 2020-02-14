Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.39. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $2,859,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,306 shares of company stock worth $13,748,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $114,594,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,778,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

