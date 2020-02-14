Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

