HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0028

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. HOQU has a market cap of $481,078.00 and approximately $172,569.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

