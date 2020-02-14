Horizen Trading Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $13.55 or 0.00132054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.11 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00706814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00125181 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,419,738 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Graviex, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

