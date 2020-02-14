Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. 168,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,887. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Several research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,413 shares of company stock worth $4,039,099 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

