Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 370.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Humana worth $29,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,214. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $381.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.28 and its 200-day moving average is $316.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

