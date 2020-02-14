Humaniq One Day Volume Reaches $94,299.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $94,299.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

