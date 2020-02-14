Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.57.

NYSE HII opened at $250.36 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

