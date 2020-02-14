Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.14% of Huntsman worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Shares of HUN opened at $21.54 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.