Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

NYSE:HUN opened at $21.54 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

