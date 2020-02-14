Hush 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $826.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Hush has a total market capitalization of $488,482.00 and $826.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00696638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00125437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00141669 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002441 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001719 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,373,580 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.