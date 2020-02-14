Hydro Market Capitalization Reaches $8.21 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $2.61 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Upbit, BitMart, BitForex, IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

