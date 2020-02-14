HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Hits $110.23 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00024141 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, EXX and Gate.io. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $110.23 million and $41.23 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,512,022 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, Coinnest, Binance, Allcoin, TOPBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Kucoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

