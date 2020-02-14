I/O Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $839.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $839.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,982,535 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

