IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $44,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

