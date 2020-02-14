iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

ITHUF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. As of April 16, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries in 11 states. The company is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.