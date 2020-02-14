Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 11,102 Shares

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 594,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,523. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.41 million, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ichor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ichor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

