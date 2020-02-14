ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

