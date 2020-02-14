IDEX (IDEX) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. IDEX has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $6,128.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,480,418 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

