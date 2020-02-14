iExec RLC (RLC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $58.34 million and $1.28 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00007077 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.03478227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00157414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.