Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.11. 1,447,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

