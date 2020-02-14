Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $121.58. 415,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,682. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

