Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

VBR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,523. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

