Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. 18,637 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

