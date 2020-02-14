Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.83 and a 1-year high of $208.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.