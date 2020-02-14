Ignis Market Capitalization Tops $23.73 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, HitBTC, Indodax and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.03478227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00157414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Indodax, STEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

