Ignition Price Reaches $0.0910 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Ignition has a total market cap of $114,750.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049006 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001059 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00081239 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,476.75 or 1.01807653 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,274,265 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,092 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

