IHT Real Estate Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $108,723.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $108,723.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, CoinBene, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.98 or 0.06157244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00128229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, Allbit, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, OEX, Cashierest, DDEX, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

