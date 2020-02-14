II-VI, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of II-VI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for II-VI’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

IIVI opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

